The Star Trek Replacement Actor Who Won Fans Over

The first major, visible recasting in "Star Trek" history arguably came back in 1966. In the show's original pilot episode, "The Cage," the USS Enterprise featured an entirely different cast of characters, with only Spock (Leonard Nimoy) remaining constant. The ship was captained by a character named Christopher Pike, who was played by the handsome, hot-headed Jeffrey Hunter. The pilot wouldn't be aired in its complete form to the public until 1989, but flashback clips of "The Cage" were shown in the two-part "Star Trek" episode "The Menagerie." "The Menagerie" posited that the Pike character had suffered a terrible accident, and was now covered with burns and relegated to a high-tech hover-chair. The burned-up version of Pike in that episode's present-day sequences was played by Sean Kenney.

Since then, there have been a few other notable cast changes, although fewer than you might assume. For example, in 1982's "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," a Vulcan/Romulan character named Saavik was played by a then-up-and-coming Kirstie Alley, while in "Star Trek III," she was replaced by Robin Curtis. On the original series, the character of Zefram Cochran was played by Glenn Corbett, and he was replaced by James Cromwell for the 1996 feature film "Star Trek: First Contact." When such recastings happen, Trekkies tend to take them in stride.

The most famous recastings in "Star Trek" history came with the release of J.J. Abrams' feature film "Star Trek" in 2009, and with the release of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" in 2022. Both the film and the show recast every single character from the original "Star Trek" to much acclaim. Both the Kelvin-verse cast and the "SNW" cast have been praised for their performances and their chemistry.

But none of those actors has been better than Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike.