Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Only Got Greenlit Because Of Anson Mount

The first season of "Star Trek: Discovery" closed with the appearance of the U.S.S. Enterprise, the exact same ship Trekkies had seen in the original "Star Trek" series from 1966. More specifically, it was the Enterprise Trekkies had seen in "The Cage," the original "Star Trek" pilot episode starring Jeffrey Hunter as Captain Pike. In the "Star Trek" timeline, this crossover took place after the events of "The Cage," but about seven years before Captain Kirk took command of the Enterprise.

The second season of "Discovery" saw Captain Pike, now played by Anson Mount, taking command of the Discovery for a unique mission. Other familiar characters from "The Cage" were also recast. Spock, previously played by Leonard Nimoy, was now played by Ethan Peck. Number One, previously played by Majel Barrett, was now played by Rebecca Romijn. The "Discovery" regulars were still present, of course, but fans loved the reemergence of Pike and his crew. Indeed, fans loved them so much, they wrote letters to Paramount, pleading that Pike and co. be given their own series. Paramount+ listened, and debuted "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" in 2022. They moved from season-long story arcs (as seen on "Discovery") back to a classic, episodic structure, a wise move that fans also adored.

More than anything, though, fans loved the ultra-handsome and architecturally coiffed Anson Mount as Captain Pike. The original version of Pike was stern and angry. Mount's Pike was friendly, warm, approachable, and instinctually diplomatic. "Star Trek" head honcho Alex Kurtzman recently spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the current state of the franchise, and he admitted that "Strange New Worlds" would never have come to be without Mount's presence in the role.