Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Only Got Greenlit Because Of Anson Mount
The first season of "Star Trek: Discovery" closed with the appearance of the U.S.S. Enterprise, the exact same ship Trekkies had seen in the original "Star Trek" series from 1966. More specifically, it was the Enterprise Trekkies had seen in "The Cage," the original "Star Trek" pilot episode starring Jeffrey Hunter as Captain Pike. In the "Star Trek" timeline, this crossover took place after the events of "The Cage," but about seven years before Captain Kirk took command of the Enterprise.
The second season of "Discovery" saw Captain Pike, now played by Anson Mount, taking command of the Discovery for a unique mission. Other familiar characters from "The Cage" were also recast. Spock, previously played by Leonard Nimoy, was now played by Ethan Peck. Number One, previously played by Majel Barrett, was now played by Rebecca Romijn. The "Discovery" regulars were still present, of course, but fans loved the reemergence of Pike and his crew. Indeed, fans loved them so much, they wrote letters to Paramount, pleading that Pike and co. be given their own series. Paramount+ listened, and debuted "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" in 2022. They moved from season-long story arcs (as seen on "Discovery") back to a classic, episodic structure, a wise move that fans also adored.
More than anything, though, fans loved the ultra-handsome and architecturally coiffed Anson Mount as Captain Pike. The original version of Pike was stern and angry. Mount's Pike was friendly, warm, approachable, and instinctually diplomatic. "Star Trek" head honcho Alex Kurtzman recently spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the current state of the franchise, and he admitted that "Strange New Worlds" would never have come to be without Mount's presence in the role.
Paramount loves Anson Mount
Kurtzman said that it was his idea to incorporate Captain Pike into the second season of "Star Trek: Discovery," but it was writer and executive producer Akiva Goldsman who saw the possibilities for the character. Goldsman pointed out that there was a potential five-to-seven-year-long stretch of Pike's story that could still be explored in the "Star Trek" universe prior to the Kirk years, and was happy to delve in. Kurtzman, wanting to be more cautious, knew that if anything could be considered with Pike, the perfect actor needed to be located first.
Anson Mount, however, turned out to be the perfect actor in question. Kurtzman said:
"I said, 'We have to cast a successful Pike first, so let's see if that works. Let's figure out who's Number One, and who Spock is,' which are wildly tall orders. I hadn't seen Anson Mount in other things [...], and when he sent in his taped audition it was that wonderful moment where you go, 'That's exactly the person we're looking for.' Everybody loves Pike because he's the kind of leader you want, definitive and clear but open to everyone's perspective and humanistic in his response."
Indeed, Mount's version of Pike is far more relaxed and personable than Hunter's portrayal from 1966. This Pike smiles, gives order gently, and secretly whispers "I love my job" to his closest colleagues. On "Strange New Worlds," it would later be revealed that he regularly has officers in his quarters for breakfast, as his quarters, unlike any previously seen on "Star Trek," were outfitted with a full-size kitchen. Mount capably captured the twinkling generosity the character required. It's no wonder Trekkies instantly fell in love.
The burden of legacy in Star Trek
According to Kurtzman — and most people who have interacted with him — Mount is also a wonderful person to work with. It seems the actor is just as friendly as his character. Kurtzman also noted that the other new cast members, notably Romijn, also expanded their characters, giving them more personality than they had in 1966. In "The Cage," Number One didn't even have a name. Thanks to Romijn's performance, she was finally a complete person. Kurtzman said:
"He's amazing, just a delight of a human being. And Rebecca Romijn's energy, what she brings to Number One is such a contemporary take on a character that was kind of a cipher in "The Original Series." But she brings a kind of joy, a comedy, a bearing, a gravitas to the character that feels very modern. Thank God the fans responded the way they did and sent that petition, because everybody at CBS got the message very quickly."
One should perhaps remember that not everyone responded positively to "Star Trek: Discovery" (I, too, have been critical), while fan response to "Strange New Worlds" was immediately positive (I, too, was effusive). Kurtzman was grateful that fan response to the newer series was instantly positive, saying:
"Jenny Lumet and Akiva and I wrote a pilot, and we were off to the races. Typically it takes fans a minute to adjust to what you're doing, especially with beloved legacy characters, but the response to 'Strange New Worlds' from a critical perspective and fan perspective and just a viewership perspective was so immediate, it really did help us understand what was satisfying fans."
"Discovery" just ended its five-year run, while "Strange New Worlds" will continue into its third season sometime in the near future. Mount is leading the charge.