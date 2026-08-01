How Sophie Thatcher Feels About Yellowjackets Ending

The fourth and final season of the Showtime series "Yellowjackets" is set to premiere at some point in 2026, and star Sophie Thatcher, who plays the teenaged version of Natalie Scatorccio (portrayed as an adult by Juliette Lewis), is ready to hang up her, well, yellow jacket. (I know they don't literally wear yellow jackets, but whatever!)

In a conversation with Variety promoting the release of her new project with Nicholas Winding Refn, "Her Private Hell," Thatcher, who's been playing Natalie since the Showtime drama — which strands a high school girls soccer team in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash and then catches up with their adult counterparts years later — premiered, said that while she's loved her time on the series created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, she feels sort of stagnant.

When interviewer Marlow Stern brought up actors on teen dramas like "The O.C." wanting to stretch their wings, Thatcher innately understood. "Yeah. And this is nothing to the writers or anything, but I personally feel a bit stunted having to play the same character," she admitted. "And I'm relying on a lot of — I keep saying this, and it's not necessarily true, maybe it's just acting — cheat codes."

What does she mean by that? She continued: