Before Spider-Man, Tom Holland Starred In A Historical Miniseries Based On A Beloved Book Series

It took me years to realize I'm Tudor-pilled. Not that I'm an expert on the House of Tudor (that would be my older sister), but I do have firm opinions when it comes to on-screen depictions of the royal dynasty that ruled England from the late 1400s to the early 1600s. For instance, I can tell you that Geneviève Bujold is a fabulous Anne Boleyn in "Anne of a Thousand Days," as director Charles Jarrott's 1969 period drama (a film adaptation of Maxwell Anderson's play) captures Anne's political savvy while still acknowledging that her husband, Tudor King Henry VIII (Richard Burton, likewise very good), was a petulant monster.

I can also tell you that while it's not as well known as Sam Neill's other best non-"Jurassic Park" roles, the late actor is sublimely cunning in Michael Hirst's silly/entertaining TV series "The Tudors" as Thomas Wolsey, the Catholic cardinal and English statesman who lost Henry's favor when he failed to get the king's marriage to his first wife, Catherine of Aragon, annulled so he could hook up with Anne instead. Of course, when it comes to portrayals of Wolsey's adviser, the lawyer Thomas Cromwell, you can't top "Wolf Hall."

A 2015 historical BBC miniseries based on Hilary Mantel's renowned 2009 novel and its 2012 sequel, "Bring Up the Bodies," the show is a partly fictionalized account of how Cromwell (a perfect Mark Rylance) rose to power by doing what Wolsey (here, Jonathan Pryce) was unable to. However, it's a pretty sympathetic portrait, presenting him as a thoughtful, spiritual person from humble beginnings who realized too late he'd trapped himself between a rock and a hard place by catching Henry's eye. What's more, it features Tom Holland — shortly before he was cast as Spider-Man — as Cromwell's son Gregory.