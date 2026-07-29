Why Hollywood Doesn't Shoot More Movies With IMAX Cameras

To the surprise of no one (or the petty chagrin of Emily Wilson), Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" is cleaning up at the worldwide box office. As the 173-minute movie adaptation of Homer's epic poem nears its third week of release, it's coming up on $700 million at the global box office. And with an "A" Cinemascore, it's likely to be another one of Nolan's ultra-leggy blockbusters.

Nolan is inarguably the most powerful director on the planet. Aside from the Covid-compromised "Tenet," each of his films is a guaranteed commercial smash and a surefire awards contender. Having built up a massive fan base via his prestige trilogy of Batman movies, he can afford to take big swings every time at bat. There's always a rush to call a director like this "The New Spielberg," but Nolan's his own man. If anything, he's cut from the literate cloth of David Lean, who proved himself with intimate dramas before wowing audiences with full-blown spectacles like "The Bridge on the River Kwai" and "Lawrence of Arabia."

Like Lean, Nolan loves dizzyingly big formats. Lean shot "Lawrence of Arabia" on Super Panavision 70mm, and if you see it projected correctly in a big house, it will still knock you flat on your tuchus. Nolan loves film, too, but his celluloid drug of choice is IMAX 70mm. These cameras offer immersiveness, clarity, and unmatchable texture. In 2026, you should accept no substitute. Nolan shot the entirety of "The Odyssey" with these cameras, and you've never seen anything like it because, well, it's never been done.

Can it be done again? There are many challenges: skill, money, and, most intriguingly, noise. These obstacles are driving many talented filmmakers to toe-dip with IMAX 70mm cameras rather than dive all the way in.