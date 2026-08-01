Why MJ's Boyfriend From Spider-Man: Brand New Day Looks So Familiar

It's a new age for Spider-Man. After his identity was revealed to the entire world, leading to a multiversal adventure that reaffirmed who the best "Spider-Man" villain of all time is, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" finds Tom Holland's Peter Parker at his most alone. The entire world forgot who he is, his aunt died, and now his friends have moved on without him.

This is the first time we get a fourth "Spider-Man" movie with the same actor, and director Destin Daniel Cretton brings in a whole lot of familiar faces to "Brand New Day." In addition to the main trio of Peter, MJ (Zendaya), and Ned (Jacob Batalon), we also see Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle aka Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner aka Hulk, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and also "Severance" breakout star Tramell Tillman, Sadie Sink in a mysterious yet super predictable role, "The Bear" star Liza Colón-Zayas, Florence Pugh, Keith David, and more.

One face that might be familiar even if you can't exactly place it is MJ's new boyfriend. Though he doesn't have that big a role, and he never exactly gets named in "Brand New Day," the new boyfriend does play a role in making Peter even more miserable than he already was.

MJ's boyfriend is brought to life by Eman Esfandi, who hasn't been acting in big roles for very long, but already has some impressive credits to his name. Esfandi had a role in Reinaldo Marcus Green's Oscar-winning film "King Richard," but without a doubt his biggest credit to date is playing the live-action version of Ezra Bridger in "Ahsoka" — and he really embodied the role.