Jurassic Park Author Michael Crichton's Favorite Book Is A Literary Classic You Have To Read

When you think of it, there are many similarities between Michael Crichton's 1990 novel "Jurassic Park" and William Golding's 1954 classic "Lord of the Flies." Well, at the very least, both are tales of survival set on remote tropical islands where there is no power, and where chaos reigns. Only one of the two books features scads of vicious, cloned dinosaurs, however, and it's likely not the one you read in school.

Back in 2002, Crichton was interviewed for the Writers Write website, and he was asked, point-blank, what some of his favorite novels were. Some of his favorites were unexpected. For instance, he very much liked Jane Austen's classic "Northanger Abbey" and James Thurber's wordplay-heavy fairy tale "The 13 Clocks." In what might be a cute little joke, Crichton also referred to Sigmund Freud as the greatest novelist of the 20th century. Freud was a psychologist, not a novelist. Crichton also said he retained a fondness for the novels of his youth, books like "The Hound of the Baskervilles," Wilkie Collins' "The Woman in White," and Jules Verne's "The Mysterious Island." It's no wonder that the author of a dinosaur adventure novel like "Jurassic Park" would be into 19th-century adventure stories written by Jules Verne.

But first and foremost, Crichton declared that he adored Golding's "Lord of the Flies." He said the book "is the novel I most admire of any I've read." High praise indeed. "Lord of the Flies" takes place during a wartime evacuation from England, and sees a plane full of boys, all about 12 years old, crash-landing on a remote, seemingly uninhabited island. Naturally, their attempt to build a makeshift leadership system descends into violence and tribalism pretty quickly.