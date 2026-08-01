Vince Vaughn's Sci-Fi Comedy On Hulu Is One 2026's Most Underrated Movies

Depending on how you feel about the guy, the thought of two Vince Vaughns in one movie will either be a big selling point or a giant red flag. If you fall into the latter category, you should try to set your reservations aside because "Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice" is a grand old time, thanks in large part to Vaughn's dual-lead performance. The film was very well received at the 2026 South by Southwest Festival, but is in danger of being overlooked by wider audiences thanks to its quiet debut on Hulu. You can help fix that right now.

This R-rated action comedy follows a gangster who frames the man with whom his wife is having an affair. Oh, and there's also a time machine involved — hence the two Vince Vaughns. Yes, "Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice" might have a crime-thriller love triangle premise, but it's much goofier and more eccentric than that ... in a good way.

The film is written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski, who previously directed 2021's "Happily" and co-wrote "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," and also reminded us that kids need horror stories, too, when he wrote 13 episodes of the 2019 "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" revival. "Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice" isn't horror, but like the beloved Nickelodeon series Grabinski helped revive, it has some fantastical elements. Interestingly enough, it's those very elements that make the film feel like a bit of a throwback to the era in which the original "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" aired — i.e., when both kids' shows and movies weren't afraid to be a little bit weird.