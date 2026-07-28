Ryan Reynolds' Denim Deadpool SDCC Costume Has Marvel Fans Asking For The Same Thing
Ryan Reynolds, in character as Deadpool, crashed Marvel Studios' presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. It remains to be seen if this was a sign that Marvel fans can expect Deadpool to show up in "Avengers: Doomsday" and/or "Secret Wars."
What stood out as the weirdest part is Reynolds wasn't wearing Deadpool's usual red-and-black suit, but a recolored variant made from denim. Both Deadpool and Reynolds himself are Canadian, and Reynolds confirmed in a Threads post the costume was meant as Deadpool's take on a Canadian tuxedo (a denim jacket + denim pants outfit).
Soon after, Reynolds made a Marvel pun on Twitter/X by writing the suit was colored "Jean Grey" and sharing a video of himself on the SDCC floor interacting with fans.
The fans got Deadpool off the ground so many years ago. Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly 2 years after Deadpool & Wolverine, I felt so lucky to be on the #SDCC floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world. pic.twitter.com/IM7DSIjNfs
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 26, 2026
But before the denim texture was revealed, low quality photos taken at SDCC had many Marvel fans believing Reynolds was wearing a Deadpool suit straight from the comics. Namely, Wade's white-grey and black costume from "Uncanny X-Force," created by writer Rick Remender and by artist Jerome Opeña. (See below.)
That possibility had Marvel fans, including this one, quite excited. Twitter/X user @Kebbiking2 posted some speculation about what an X-Force-styled Deadpool could mean if he does show up in "Doomsday" or "Secret Wars." Reddit user Amazing-Insect442 likewise reacted to the suit, writing, "If we get 'Uncanny X-Force' with a good story for the team (not mainly a Deadpool movie, but truly X-Force), then let's roll."
"Uncanny X-Force" also contains one of the greatest renditions of Deadpool ever, one that shows a more sincere side from the Merc with a Mouth. It's a comic that fans are right to want to see as a movie influence, especially as the X-Men take center stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and Reynolds' Deadpool needs a new niche in it).
Uncanny X-Force puts Deadpool in an unusual role
As you might know from X-Force's recent appearance in "X-Men '97" Season 2 (where the title sequence even changed to show off X-Force instead of the X-Men), X-Force is a lethal black ops team. Members thus tend to be the more bloodthirsty mutants. The core "Uncanny X-Force" team is Wolverine, Psylocke, Fantomex, Archangel, and Deadpool. Wade takes on an unusual role in this team: the conscience.
The opening arc of the comic, "Apocalypse Solution," is X-Force assembling to assassinate a newly reborn Apocalypse. But this time, Apocalypse is only a child without any memories of being the worst super-villain in the world. Deadpool, who loves kids, doesn't want to harm him.
Without getting into too specific spoilers, a central question hanging over "Uncanny X-Force" is if the child Apocalypse — dubbed Evan Sabahnur — can avert his nature; will the scorpion still sting the frog this time? The ending of the comic affirms that yes, he can: Evan is given every reason to turn evil but doesn't. Deadpool becomes a bit of a cool uncle figure to him; they share a heartwarming conversation in the final issue, #35, where Evan calls Deadpool a hero. Wade, uncharacteristically, is almost speechless.
"The Apocalypse Solution" is very much a riff on the "Would you kill baby Hitler?" moral question, not to mention the spiritual inspiration for "Deadpool 2" where Wade has to protect young mutant Russell Collins (Julian Dennison). Cable (Josh Brolin) wants to kill Russell because he'll grow up to be a tyrant, but Deadpool wants to teach the kid to be better instead. (Note how Cable's usual goal in the comics is to kill Apocalypse.)
Marvel fans should read Rick Remender and Jerome Opeña's Uncanny X-Force
"Deadpool 2" also featured Wade putting together an X-Force team, but as a gag; all of them, barring Domino (Zazie Beetz), died parachuting into their mission. The ending of the film suggested a more proper X-Force led by Deadpool, Cable, and Domino might be coming, but obviously "Deadpool 3" went in a much different direction to team up Wade and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). That leaves hunger for a proper "X-Force" movie unsated. Such a movie should absolutely look to the superlative "Uncanny X-Force," which has plenty more to offer beyond just a great Deadpool, too.
The comic bounces across alternate dimensions and, as per usual with Apocalypse stories, there's frequent cybernetic body horror. Jerome Opeña's skills at character design come through clearest with a new, more terrifying take on Apocalypse's Horsemen, like a Minotaur-shaped mutant as war or an immortal Confederate soldier as famine. (These "Final Horsemen" also recently made the jump to animation in "X-Men '97.")
Opeña makes the strange worlds of "Uncanny X-Force" all look truly alien, complemented by his colorist Dean White's almost neon greens and purples palette. Mixed with bloody action, "Uncanny X-Force" doesn't look quite like your typical superhero comic. As Marvel fans wait for X-Force's second shot on the big screen, reading "Uncanny X-Force" is as good a tide me over as possible.