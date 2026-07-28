Ryan Reynolds' Denim Deadpool SDCC Costume Has Marvel Fans Asking For The Same Thing

Ryan Reynolds, in character as Deadpool, crashed Marvel Studios' presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. It remains to be seen if this was a sign that Marvel fans can expect Deadpool to show up in "Avengers: Doomsday" and/or "Secret Wars."

What stood out as the weirdest part is Reynolds wasn't wearing Deadpool's usual red-and-black suit, but a recolored variant made from denim. Both Deadpool and Reynolds himself are Canadian, and Reynolds confirmed in a Threads post the costume was meant as Deadpool's take on a Canadian tuxedo (a denim jacket + denim pants outfit).

Soon after, Reynolds made a Marvel pun on Twitter/X by writing the suit was colored "Jean Grey" and sharing a video of himself on the SDCC floor interacting with fans.

The fans got Deadpool off the ground so many years ago. Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly 2 years after Deadpool & Wolverine, I felt so lucky to be on the #SDCC floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world. pic.twitter.com/IM7DSIjNfs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 26, 2026

But before the denim texture was revealed, low quality photos taken at SDCC had many Marvel fans believing Reynolds was wearing a Deadpool suit straight from the comics. Namely, Wade's white-grey and black costume from "Uncanny X-Force," created by writer Rick Remender and by artist Jerome Opeña. (See below.)

That possibility had Marvel fans, including this one, quite excited. Twitter/X user @Kebbiking2 posted some speculation about what an X-Force-styled Deadpool could mean if he does show up in "Doomsday" or "Secret Wars." Reddit user Amazing-Insect442 likewise reacted to the suit, writing, "If we get 'Uncanny X-Force' with a good story for the team (not mainly a Deadpool movie, but truly X-Force), then let's roll."

"Uncanny X-Force" also contains one of the greatest renditions of Deadpool ever, one that shows a more sincere side from the Merc with a Mouth. It's a comic that fans are right to want to see as a movie influence, especially as the X-Men take center stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and Reynolds' Deadpool needs a new niche in it).