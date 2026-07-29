The Seinfeld Replacement Actor Who Won Fans Over

Pulling together a sitcom ensemble may be the greatest challenge of the casting trade. This isn't a one-and-done deal. You've got to think about longevity. After all, you're shooting for six seasons and a movie! Okay, in the streaming age, it's a little different, but you do want your show to hang around for a while. You can tweak a bit down the line, but finding the right chemistry from jump with your main characters is important.

"Seinfeld" hit the bullseye with Jerry, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards, and, after they wised up and boosted her to series regular, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. They were so in sync so quickly, surrounding them with recurring characters should've been easy. They got it right with the mothers! Estelle Harris was histrionic perfection as Estelle Costanza, while Liz Sheridan's Helen Seinfeld was a study in doting. Both of these actors made it hilariously clear how their sons wound up being such socially maladjusted disasters.

The fathers were not so easily cast. Phil Bruns was first up as Morty Seinfeld. He passed the audition, but the producers thought his Morty was a too-nice foil for Jerry, so they replaced him with the much more abrasive Barney Martin.

As for Frank Costanza, they initially went with Tony Award-winning actor John Randolph. Once again, they envisioned a more passive paternal figure, one who could be easily steamrolled by Harris' Estelle. This simply wasn't funny enough, so they turned to comedy legend Jerry Stiller, who could explode at the drop of a hat. And thus a classic sitcom character was born.