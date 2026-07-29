Anne Hathaway's 5 Best Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

This article contains discussion of addiction.

That weird period of time immediately after her Oscar win where the world decided everyone hated Anne Hathaway notwithstanding, the actor has been a pretty beloved performer for decades now. After getting her start in teen fare like "The Princess Diaries" and "Ella Enchanted," Hathaway moved into more adult fare like "Brokeback Mountain" and the massively successful adaptation "The Devil Wears Prada" (which got a blockbuster sequel, also starring Hathaway, in 2026). After winning her first Academy Award (as of this writing) for her brief but massively impactful appearance as Fantine in Tom Hooper's otherwise underwhelming stage musical adaptation "Les Misérables," Hathaway cemented herself as an A-lister ... but which are her best films according to Rotten Tomatoes?

Some housekeeping, to start things off. Technically, Hathaway's fourth highest-rated film on the review aggregator is the Japanese animated movie "The Cat Returns," helmed by Hiroyuki Morita. Because Hathaway voices a role in the English dub, and because it's a much smaller film that came extremely early in her career, we've elected not to include it on this list and feature her sixth highest-rated film on the back end instead. Now that we've got that all sorted, here are Hathaway's five best movies according to Rotten Tomatoes ... and no, "Les Misérables" is not on here.