Christopher Nolan's Daughter Had A Crucial Hidden Role In The Odyssey

This article contains spoilers for "The Odyssey."

Did you know that multiple people portrayed Athena in Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey"? OK, yes, technically Zendaya is the only one who appears as the goddess on screen (although, the film supports the interpretation that she's actually just a woman of Troy who was murdered by Odysseus's men, and she has taken the form of Athena only in his mind), but an unexpected person also gives voice to the goddess in the score: Flora Nolan, Christopher Nolan's daughter.

Mutant has released a killer vinyl version of Oscar heavyweight Ludwig Göransson's equally killer score for "The Odyssey," and in the liner notes, Göransson explains the moment that the entire sonic landscape of the music fell into place for him, and it involved the director's daughter singing on a track:

"I completed a piano sketch of Odysseus's theme with the intention of having it sung by a young female voice. I called ['The Odyssey' producer and Christopher Nolan's wife] Emma Thomas and asked if their daughter Flora could come to the studio to record. When I heard Flora sing the melody, I immediately knew that this was the voice of Athena singing 'Odysseus's Lament.' I was now confident in my material, and I was able to hand 58 minutes of new music off to Chris right as he was heading back to Europe to shoot."

You can hear Flora's voice come into the track at the 3:43 mark below: