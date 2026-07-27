Minka Kelly's Steamy Western Series Is Taking Over Netflix's Charts

If you loved the mix of melodrama and realism that characterized Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," but found yourself hoping for more soap opera shenanigans, then "Ransom Canyon" is for you. A blend of Sheridan's hit series and 'The Summer I Turned Pretty," Netflix's romantic neo-Western just debuted its second season on the streamer, and subscribers can't get enough.

The show is based around three ranching families battling over land in the titular town. Already, then, you can see the "Yellowstone" parallels. But there's a love story at the center of "Ransom Canyon," which is based on Jodi Thomas' novel series of the same name. Josh Duhamel stars as bereaved cowboy Staten Kirkland (Duhamel), who lost his wife and son in a car accident. Minka Kelly of "Friday Night Lights," "Titans," and "Euphoria" co-stars as Quinn O'Grady, a local dancehall owner who has been friends with Kirkland since school and always secretly pined after the mysterious cowboy. Season 1 of the series saw Quinn decide to finally move on from her crush, just as Kirkland re-emerged from his grief-induced reclusiveness. But things are even more complicated than they may seem, as Kirkland's late wife was also Quinn's best friend. It's forbidden love on the range, and it's proved hugely successful for Netflix.

Now, the second season has just dropped on the streamer, and subscribers have sent it straight to the top of the most-watched charts. "Ransom Canyon" Season 2 arrived on July 23, 2026, and, as per FlixPatrol, debuted at number two on the United States TV chart the following day, before reaching the top spot on July 25, where it currently sits at the time of writing. Far from being a U.S. exclusive hit, however, the show has also proven popular worldwide.