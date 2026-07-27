Minka Kelly's Steamy Western Series Is Taking Over Netflix's Charts
If you loved the mix of melodrama and realism that characterized Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," but found yourself hoping for more soap opera shenanigans, then "Ransom Canyon" is for you. A blend of Sheridan's hit series and 'The Summer I Turned Pretty," Netflix's romantic neo-Western just debuted its second season on the streamer, and subscribers can't get enough.
The show is based around three ranching families battling over land in the titular town. Already, then, you can see the "Yellowstone" parallels. But there's a love story at the center of "Ransom Canyon," which is based on Jodi Thomas' novel series of the same name. Josh Duhamel stars as bereaved cowboy Staten Kirkland (Duhamel), who lost his wife and son in a car accident. Minka Kelly of "Friday Night Lights," "Titans," and "Euphoria" co-stars as Quinn O'Grady, a local dancehall owner who has been friends with Kirkland since school and always secretly pined after the mysterious cowboy. Season 1 of the series saw Quinn decide to finally move on from her crush, just as Kirkland re-emerged from his grief-induced reclusiveness. But things are even more complicated than they may seem, as Kirkland's late wife was also Quinn's best friend. It's forbidden love on the range, and it's proved hugely successful for Netflix.
Now, the second season has just dropped on the streamer, and subscribers have sent it straight to the top of the most-watched charts. "Ransom Canyon" Season 2 arrived on July 23, 2026, and, as per FlixPatrol, debuted at number two on the United States TV chart the following day, before reaching the top spot on July 25, where it currently sits at the time of writing. Far from being a U.S. exclusive hit, however, the show has also proven popular worldwide.
Ransom Canyon is an easy Western romance watch
"Ransom Canyon" dominated the Netflix charts back in 2025, giving "Yellowstone" fans more neo-Western melodrama after Taylor Sheridan's show ended the year prior. Now, of course, those fans have two "Yellowstone" spin-offs in "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch," but that doesn't seem to have affected their appetite for "Ransom Canyon."
The show is not only number one in the United States, but in Australia, Canada, Denmark, and New Zealand. What's more, it's charting in 61 countries around the world, making it a bona fide global hit. As such, if you're yet to catch up on this Netflix series, now is the time. If you're not all that interested in Minka Kelly rescuing Josh Duhamel's haunted cowboy from the brink of complete collapse, there's plenty more to keep you watching, from the dueling ranching families to the mysterious cowboy who shows up in Season 1 and causes long-buried secrets to re-emerge. The show also features Brett Cullen, who plays Harry Gifford in "Marshals," as Kirkland's father, as well as Claire O'Grady, who plays Quinn's mom on "Ransom Canyon."
Look, the Netflix series is not "Yellowstone." It's much more soapy and comes infused with a BookTok-style romance that isn't going to be everyone's cup of tea. The show also has a 42% average critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, which pales in comparison to the 83% garnered by Sheridan's series. But there's no doubt "Ransom Canyon" goes down easy and is a breezy watch if you're looking for some simple neo-Western vibes and a cheesy romance.