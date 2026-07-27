How Jurassic Park Writer Michael Crichton Was Convinced To Write The Sequel Lost World

When Michael Crichton's "Jurassic Park" novel sparked a furious bidding war in Hollywood before the book was even released, it was clear this was the start of a phenomenon. Steven Spielberg's adaptation changed cinema forever, ushering in a new age of digital filmmaking, and creating a dinosaur moviegoing experience that has never come close to being replicated.

Aanticipation for a sequel was through the roof. "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" was not as successful as the first film, but some at /Film believe it is the best "Jurassic Park" movie. Notably, this was the last movie in the now 7-movie "Jurassic" franchise to be based on a novel by Crichton, who notoriously never wrote sequels — except for this one. Crichton's official website explains how readers drove the author to write "The Lost World."

"From the first publication of the book, kids began to read it and they would send letters: 'What about the sequel? What about the sequel? What about the sequel?' I had not ever done a sequel before and would always say, 'There won't be one,'" Crichton wrote. "Then, as time went on, they would say, 'Well, this would be a good sequel. Here's another idea for a sequel.' Now you're reading them thinking, 'No, that's not right. No, we wouldn't do that.' Then you start thinking, 'Well, why not? Well, what would be good?'"

"Eventually there did seem to be the likelihood there would be another film and Steven seemed to have some interest in that," Crichton continued. "It's a very difficult structural problem because it has to be the same but different; if it's really the same, then it's the same—and if it's really different, then it's not a sequel."