How To Watch Hugh Jackman's The Death Of Robin Hood At Home

The legend of Robin Hood has been told and retold countless times, but there's always a way to put a new spin on it — even if it's just turning Robin into a cartoon fox. "The Death of Robin Hood," from filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, aims to demythologize the myth, portraying Robin Hood (Hugh Jackman) as everything his Wanted posters claim: a thief and a murderer, with a life of savagery and ill-gotten gains behind him. The movie's tagline puts it bluntly: "He was no hero."

If that sounds intriguing, the good news is that you can watch "The Death of Robin Hood" from the comfort of your own home from July 28, 2026. Distributor A24 announced that the film is coming to digital platforms and will be available to rent or purchase from that date.

"The Death of Robin Hood" co-stars Bill Skarsgård as Robin's old pal Little John (who has since changed his name to Edward), and Jodie Comer as Brigid, a nun who provides Robin with shelter and healing after he is wounded in one of his many morally dubious battles. While Sarnoski's first two features, "Pig" and "A Quiet Place: Day One," were highly praised by critics, reviews for "The Death of Robin Hood" have been more mixed, with its bleakness and brutality emphasized both by reviewers who liked it (including /Film's own Chris Evangelista) and those who didn't.

"The Death of Robin Hood" did get a wide release, but box office returns were weak and it became nearly impossible to find on the big screen after its second weekend. If you missed its dash through theaters, now is your chance to judge Robin Hood's deeds for yourself.