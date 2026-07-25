Matchbox The Movie Comic-Con Trailer: John Cena's Bland-Looking Spy Thriller Doesn't Do Its Cast Any Favors

In 2022, we learned there was a Matchbox cars movie in the works, because why not. This is the age where IP reigns supreme, and it seems that even extends to a brand of toy cars everyone only sort of remembers playing with. What could a studio possibly do with so little in terms of story and this level of cultural recognition? After all, it's not like Matchbox is as widely known and beloved as Barbie or G.I. Joe. Well, we just got our first indication with Apple TV's "Matchbox The Movie" trailer, which dropped at San Diego Comic-Con. At the very least, it certainly looks about as action-packed as you might expect, given the director of the "Extraction" movies is overseeing this adaptation.

Of course, by adaptation, I mean wringing some sort of story out of little die-cast cars. Sam Hargrave, who gave us that sort of impressive, sort of eye-glaze-inducing 21-minute oner in "Extraction 2," has marshaled the talents of John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, and more to produce a film that, according to Apple TV, is "an action-packed, globetrotting adventure." The movie follows a group of childhood friends who are shocked when their former buddy Sean (John Cena), now an undercover CIA agent, returns to their small town and enlists their help to save the world.

It's all sort of baffling, really. The movie is set to premiere in October on Apple TV, but for now, enjoy this trailer and decide for yourself whether Cena's latest action comedy required the Matchbox branding or not.