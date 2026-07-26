Samuel L. Jackson's A24 Movie Was A Mega Flop That's Best Left Forgotten

When you think of A24, you think of boutique, creator-driven movies grappling with weighty themes. You don't necessarily think of the studio's distribution arm, which over the years has helped bring multiple films to theaters that don't necessarily fit the arthouse sensibilities of the best A24 films. Take the unfortunately-titled "Barely Lethal," for instance, an action comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld and Samuel L. Jackson that would have been more at home with Disney. Rather than being a refreshing change of pace for A24, however, the film debuted to horrendous reviews and didn't make back even a quarter of its already meager budget.

Some of the worst-rated A24 movies on Rotten Tomatoes are still worth watching, but "Barely Lethal" isn't one of them. The film is directed by Kyle Newman, whose only other recent release was 2022's "1Up," a film about an all-girls team who compete in a gaming competition. The reviews for that esports comedy weren't great, but they were perhaps slightly better than the reviews for "Barely Lethal."

Newman's 2015 action comedy stars Steinfeld as a secret agent who fakes her own death in order to enroll in high school to experience a normal adolescence. Jackson plays her former trainer. The movie hit DirecTV Cinema on April 30, 2015, but it also got a limited theatrical release in May of that year courtesy of A24. Sadly, the studio's involvement didn't seem to help, as "Barely Lethal" couldn't even break the $1 million mark at the box office.