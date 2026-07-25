Tom Selleck's Detective Movie Series Is A Must-Watch For Any Murder Mystery Fan

'80s kids know him as "Magnum, P.I." and '90s kids know him as Richard from "Friends." But who knows Tom Selleck as Jesse Stone? Well, your dad, probably. Selleck's "Jesse Stone" movies ran on CBS between 2005 and 2012 (a final film aired on the Hallmark Channel in 2015) and saw the veteran star play a police chief who he described to the A.V. Club as "a good man with some rather toxic habits." While the films typically appealed to older audiences, they're well worth watching for murder mystery fans.

The movies are based on the "Jesse Stone" series of detective novels by Robert B. Parker, who's also the writer behind the book on which Ed Harris' criminally underrated Western "Appaloosa" was based. Parker authored nine Stone books prior to his 2010 death, after which several other authors continued the series. But Selleck is thus far the only actor to portray Stone on-screen.

The character is a former LAPD detective who moves to a small New England town where he becomes police chief. While battling his own demons, Stone takes on the surprisingly corrupt forces that exist beneath the carapace of his ostensibly quiet hamlet. Selleck was inspired to bring Parker's novels to the small screen after his producing partner, Michael Brandman, gave him one of the books. As the actor told the A.V. Club, "I read it, and I said, 'I've got to play this guy!'" So, after the comforting purgatory of "Friends" came to an end in 2004, Selleck debuted as the detective in "Jesse Stone: Stone Cold," an adaptation of Parker's fourth Stone novel. It was the beginning of one of the actor's longest-running franchises.