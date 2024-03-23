The Correct Order To Watch The Jesse Stone Movies

Somewhere, at this very moment, someone's dad is probably watching one of the Jesse Stone movies on DVD, and that man is having a great afternoon. After this, he might pop in "Ford v. Ferrari" for the seventh time.

The character of Jesse Stone began his life in a series of airport novels written by the late Robert B. Parker. The first Jesse Stone novel, "Night Passage," was published in 1997 and it followed the titular former LAPD detective (and divorced recovering alcoholic) as he investigated money laundering and murder in Paradise, Massachusetts. Parker had a hit on his hands with "Night Passage," and proceeded to writer eight additional Jesse Stone novels from 1998 up until his death in 2010. Jesse Stone had become an institution at that point, and other authors began writing Stone novels in Parker's style. There have been 11 additional Jesse Stone novels written after Parker's death.

Starting in 2005, Jesse Stone began appearing in a series of TV movies directed by Robert Harmon (except for "Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost," which was directed by Dick Lowry). Jesse Stone may not have the same kind of cultural penetration as the Avengers, but he has proved a reliable enough "grizzled detective" character to appear in nine TV movies. Tom Selleck plays Jesse Stone, giving the storied TV star yet another interesting chapter in his very long career. Selleck also co-wrote six of the movies, starting with "Death in Paradise'" in 2006. The Jesse Stone movies have provided steady work for some amazing recognizable actors including Viola Davis, Saul Rubinek, William Sadler, Kathy Baker, and William Devane.

There are nine films in the Jesse Stone film series. Here is the best order in which to watch them.