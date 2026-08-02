Star Trek's Shortest-Lived Species: The Ocampa Explained

Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

In the pilot episode of "Star Trek: Voyager," called "Caretaker," it was explained that a powerful, godlike species called the Nacene once visited the Ocampa homeworld and, through careless use of their powers, accidentally damaged the planet's atmosphere. All of a sudden, the planet could no longer produce rain, and it swiftly became a desert. To atone for this mistake, the Nacene left two caretakers on the Ocampan homeworld to provide for its natives. The Ocampa were moved underground, and one of the caretaker aliens used its powers to provide food, entertainment, water (from a deep underground well), and even power (from a spatial array in orbit) for the Ocampa. This was said to have happened 500 generations ago.

It's important to note, however, that 500 generations isn't as long a time as you might think for the Ocampa. The species only lives nine years before dying of old age. In a later episode of "Voyager," it's explained that the Ocampa first become fertile in a puberty-like process called the Elogium, which doesn't strike until they are four or five years old, meaning that 500 Ocampan generations is only about 2,500 years, maximum.

For the show's first three seasons, "Star Trek: Voyager" featured a Ocampan character named Kes, originally only two years old, played by 20-year-old actress Jennifer Lien. Kes served as the ship's conscience and was the Voyager's assistant medical officer, teaching the holographic doctor how to behave in a more human fashion.

Sadly, she was written off the show after three years. The character's promise was never quite fulfilled. But as the shortest-lived species in "Star Trek," the Ocampa are fascinating.