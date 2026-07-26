Christopher Nolan Waited 20 Years To Direct One Specific Scene In The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan is famous for his rather grounded approach to storytelling and his preference for practical effects — like creating a nuclear detonation with no CGI for "Oppenheimer." So the idea of Nolan tackling "The Odyssey" seemed strange at first. How would the filmmaker behind those practical stunts in his Batman trilogy handle a story with literal gods and monsters?

Well, turns out he still did it his way. "The Odyssey" is phenomenal, and a triumphant piece of cinematic spectacle. He managed to make the cyclops Polyphemus a giant puppet, and used jet skis to produce a whirlpool that was then enhanced digitally to create the monster Charybdis. The entire movie is familiar, but still filtered through Nolan's unique vision. This extends to the Trojan Horse itself, which has been at the center of the film's marketing from the beginning. It's a different take on the horse, not on wheels, not standing, but a horse rearing. It makes it substantially harder to make the horse just stand, let alone move it.

It's an undeniably striking image, one that Nolan has apparently been imagining for 20 years. Speaking with Independent, Nolan spoke of how he first came up with the image of the horse sinking into the sand in the early 2000s, when he was working on "Troy."

Yes, "Troy," the movie that was ultimately directed by Ridley Scott. As Nolan tells it, "I did a lot of thinking about the Trojan Horse and how I would portray that and make it credible." Ultimately, he came up with the idea of the horse in the sand.