The '80s Fantasy Movie Everyone Wrote Off That Became A Classic

By the 1980s, Kurt Russell had fully graduated from his Disney child star days into the makings of a cinematic icon. He'd already played Snake Plissken in John Carpenter's incredible 1981 sci-fi flick "Escape From New York," and he and the writer/director quickly reunited for the all-time classic "The Thing" a year later. Russell had five of his biggest box office flops in five years starting with "The Thing," however, and his and Carpenter's next project after that was arguably their most notorious bomb of all: the downright zany fantasy film "Big Trouble in Little China."

Critics didn't care much for the flick (Roger Ebert wrote, "This movie is straight out of the era of Charlie Chan and Fu Manchu, with no apologies and all of the usual stereotypes"), and audiences didn't like it, either. (It only made $11 million at the box office on a reported budget of $25 million.) But somehow, in a move that would make its protagonist proud, "Big Trouble in Little China" has since become a classic.

Russell does his best John Wayne impression in the film as big-rig driver Jack Burton, a wise-cracking hunk who serves as a parody of macho movie heroes. Indeed, Burton is undermined at every turn, proven wrong on a regular basis, and is generally upstaged by his new friend Wang (Dennis Dun), who Jack surely sees as his sidekick even when it's pretty clear the situation is actually reversed.