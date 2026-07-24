Ebenezer Trailer Makes Johnny Depp's Christmas Carol Look Like A Horror Movie

The latest take on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" comes from filmmaker Ti West, who is best known for gruesome tales like "House of the Devil, "Pearl," and "The Sacrament." So, it's perhaps to be expected that the first trailer for "Ebenezer" feels very horror-tinged — from the spectral figure of the Ghost of Christmas Past (Andrea Riseborough) to the blood-red text reminding us of star Johnny Depp's previous "misfit" characters.

Ebenezer Scrooge is Depp's first major mainstream role in quite a few years. The actor's career was already starting to fizzle in the mid-2010s with a string of box office bombs, from "Dark Shadows" to "Alice Through the Looking Glass." Then, a highly publicized series of ugly legal battles between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard made him largely untouchable for years as far as Hollywood was concerned.

But late last year, Paramount Pictures announced that "Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol" was in development for a Thanksgiving 2026 release, with Depp taking centre stage. The movie has had a pretty speedy turnaround, with principal photography only kicking off in January of this year. Now, Paramount has unveiled the first trailer as part of a promotional push at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Check it out above.