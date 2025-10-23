Two Horror Directors Are Giving Us Christmas Carol Movies (And One Sounds Way Better)

We're getting not one, but two "Christmas Carol" movies — and to be honest, one sounds really good. The other does not!

Last year, auteur Robert Eggers released his take on the vampire genre — ironically, on Christmas Day in 2024 — with "Nosferatu," which stars Bill Skarsgård as the titular bloodsucker alongside Lily-Rose Depp as Nosferatu's object of affection Ellen Hutter, Nicholas Hoult as Helen's beleaguered husband Thomas, and Willem Dafoe as a professor who tries to help the couple. That's why it's particularly exciting that, of all people, Eggers is working on a "Christmas Carol" movie that he's both writing and directing. Plus, when the news broke about this project in June 2025, we also learned that Dafoe might end up playing Ebenezer Scrooge — the main character of Charles Dickens' original story who has to learn the true meaning of Christmas under significant nocturnal duress. (I don't know about you, but the idea of being visited by three ghosts while you're trying to get some shut-eye doesn't sound fun at all.)

Now, there's a second "Christmas Carol" movie in the works, and with all due respect to writer-director Ti West, I am ... not particularly excited for his Paramount project "Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol," which is set to star Johnny Depp and is (as of this writing) slated for a late 2026 theatrical release (per Variety). Not only can we absolutely trust Eggers to breathe new life into such a familiar story, but also West working with Depp is a deeply confounding choice on about 10 different levels.