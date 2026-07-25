Robin Williams' Hit Disney Sci-Fi Movie Was A Remake Of A '60s Classic

Disney threatening to swallow its own tail isn't anything new. Long before the Mouse House struck box office gold with a string of live-action remakes of its own animated movies in the 2010s, the studio spent the 1990s rebooting older non-animated titles from its library. It wasn't all bad, mind you, as many people feel Nancy Meyers' 1998 screwball-flavored "The Parent Trap" (a redo of Disney's 1961 film adaptation of the novel "Lisa and Lottie") is better than the movie that inspired it. However, something like 1997's "That Darn Cat" (another revamp of a '60s Disney flick based on a book) mostly came and went.

Then there was "Flubber," which the Mouse House released in between those two movies. A re-working of the studio's well-liked 1961 sci-fi comedy "The Absent-Minded Professor" (itself based on Samuel W. Taylor's short story "A Situation of Gravity"), the film starred Robin Williams as one Philip Brainard, a wayward professor whose new invention might just save his financially-downtrodden college. His creation? Flubber, a green goo with incredible kinetic energy that can just as readily be applied to heavyset objects (such as bowling balls) or even humans (!) to make them bounce around like springy rubber as it can allow cars to fly. Also, the Flubber is sentient, but it's better not to dwell on the ethical implications of that, much less the mechanics.

If you're waiting for me to tell you that "Flubber" is a good movie that's stood the test of time, well, I'm sorry to disappoint. But rather than merely dunk on the film like critics did in its day (see: its 24% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes), let's take a look at how it became a box office hit and remains a time capsule of '90s pop culture in general.