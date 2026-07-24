Quote Of The Day By Alfred Hitchcock: 'Always Make The Audience Suffer As Much As Possible.'

Alfred Hitchcock was born in England in 1899 and he was ... well, you know who he was. Hitchcock is one of the world's best-known and most medium-altering filmmakers ever. His interest in the macabre influenced the entire business, and his reputation as the "Master of Suspense" remains unchallenged to this day. He directed over 50 movies from the 1920s through the 1970s, including "Rebecca," "Spellbound," "Rope," "Dial M for Murder," "Rear Window," "Vertigo," "Psycho," "The Birds," and so, so many others. No filmmaker has been written about more.

Hitchcock was also very visible and present in his suspense movies (he often gave himself cameo appearances), and he once hosted a TV series where he addressed the camera directly, so Hitch's personality was well-known to the public. He was plummy, wry, mock-disinterested, and always gleefully grim.

Hitchcock told this story a lot in interviews, but he was fond of explaining his lifelong fear of policemen. It seems that when Hitch was five years old, young Alfred's father sent him to a local police station to deliver a note. The policeman looked at the note, then ushered Alfred into a jail cell and locked him inside. "This is what we do to naughty boys," the policeman said. He was released a few minutes later, but that unexpected time in the jail cell gave Hitchcock a lasting phobia of all law enforcement officers. One cannot fathom what Hitchcock's father intended to teach with this little "lesson," but what Hitchcock learned was that sudden and terrifying things can happen without warning.

It seems that Hitchcock formed a filmmaking career from exorcising that fear. In his movies, Hitchcock tried to share a specific sense of uneasiness as often as he could. He wasn't happy until the audience suffered.