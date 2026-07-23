We Saw The First 20 Minutes Of Zach Cregger's Resident Evil, And It Might Be The Funniest And Scariest Movie In The Franchise

"Resident Evil" holds a place in history as one of the preeminent survival horror video games, yet the franchise has been surprisingly malleable throughout its 30-year existence. Encapsulating not just a large variety of characters, storylines, locations, and creatures, but also divergent continuities and creative approaches, too. When it comes to live-action "Resident Evil" adaptations, you have several flavors to choose from. There's the action-heavy Paul WS Anderson-directed (and/or written) series. There's the more horror-focused and game canon-faithful movie "Welcome to Raccoon City." Then there's the short-lived eponymous TV series, which took its own set of wild creative swings. As a result, it's tricky to nail down what a quintessential "Resident Evil" movie or show even is.

Leave it to filmmaker Zach Cregger to waltz into the fray with a solution so simple, it's scary. The writer-director has only two horror movies under his belt so far, but they happen to be the intimidating likes of "Barbarian" and "Weapons," films which have impacted the genre so much that the latter won an Academy Award. With those two movies, Cregger has built a reputation for himself as a subversive with regard to narrative and structure, so it wouldn't have been a surprise to see him take "Resident Evil" in an even crazier direction. Instead, Cregger's subversion this time around is bringing the series back to basics, making a 95-minute movie centered tightly around a new character's story that fits in the series' lore.

I recently got to see the opening 20 minutes of Cregger's "Resident Evil," and if that footage is anything to go by, this movie may be the scariest and funniest film in the series, and something that could possibly please longtime fans and newcomers equally.