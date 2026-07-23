Resident Evil Director Zach Cregger Gave Austin Abrams Three Iconic Movie Heroes To Emulate

According to Zach Cregger, there were times during the making of "Resident Evil" where he'd tell Austin Abrams, "You're a total little b***h, and you're Kevin McCallister."

"So, we would always be like, 'Is this the McCallister or McFly? Is this McClane?' So, that was fun for us," he added.

Sure, comparing a cute kid like Kevin McCallister to a gritty action hero like John McClane might seem a bit far-fetched at first glance. And yet, it all makes perfect sense. Both characters are very much known for their ability to improvise and survive an impossible situation with whatever scraps they can find. To be sure, Kevin booby-traps buildings to fend off thieves in a fashion that would make Jigsaw proud. That, after all, is the spirit of the "Resident Evil" games, where you have to survive on just a handful of bullets, an easily-broken knife, and, sometimes, a rocket launcher while facing hundreds of zombies.

As for Marty McFly, his charisma and scrappy yet sarcastic attitude is what allows him to stand up to bullies significantly taller and bigger than him while still defeating them. That is also very much in the spirit of a true "Resident Evil" player — one who rushes into a new area in a game, only to find a zombie force much bigger than they can handle, forcing them to scramble on their way to the next saving point.

A "Resident Evil" movie that somehow captures the essence of these three movie heroes, together with the early reports of positive test screening reactions, are enough to get us extremely hyped for Cregger's film. We'll see if it can meet those expectations when it reaches theaters on September 18, 2026.