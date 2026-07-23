Resident Evil Director Zach Cregger Reveals The Movie's Hardest Scene To Shoot

Rebooting "Resident Evil" for a second time was always going to be tough for director Zach Cregger. Since debuting in 1996, Capcom's classic survival horror game series has grown into a worldwide phenomenon that has yielded seven live-action films, including one attempted reboot with 2021's more horror-focused "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City." Sadly, that film failed to restore the franchise's fortunes, and after more than two decades, fans are yet to receive a truly worthy live-action adaptation. All of which means "Barbarian" and "Weapons" director Cregger is now tasked with delivering a "Resident Evil" reboot that's actually successful. As if that wasn't enough, he had to endure some tough moments during filming, including dealing with an unruly dog in a moment that had the director asking, "What have I done?"

Cregger is pretty much starting from scratch with his movie's timeline. Set around the events of the 1998 game "Resident Evil 2," the film follows medical courier Bryan (Austin Abrams), who's tasked with delivering a single package to Raccoon City only to find himself in the midst of a T-virus outbreak.

/Film's Bill Bria attended an event where footage from the movie was shown, and Cregger participated in a Q&A, during which he was asked about the difficulties of shooting during winter in the Czech Republic. Cregger highlighted a scene in which Bryan visits a farm where he's chased and attacked by a dog. "I'm out in the middle of nowhere, it's freezing cold," he said. "I am wrangling a psycho dog to try and do what I want it to do. Working with animals is hard, and this thing was f****** terrifying. And I was sick." Needless to say, the director wasn't having the best time, and even found himself wishing he was anywhere else in the world.