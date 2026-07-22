Alan Ritchson's Deeply Emotional Drama Is Taking Over Netflix's Top Streaming Charts

Fans of Alan Ritchson punching and shooting bad guys as Jack Reacher might not initially be interested in watching him in a moving faith-based drama based on a true story. But not only is "Ordinary Angels" currently dominating the Netflix charts, but the role of struggling widower Ed Schmitt might also be Alan Ritchson's best non-"Reacher" role.

The actor shot to superstardom by playing the titular ex-military police officer in "Reacher," which has now been running for three seasons on Prime Video. Since then, Ritchson's career has continued to blossom, with roles in "Fast X" and the 2026 Netflix sci-fi action movie "War Machine." But despite earning great reviews, his 2024 drama "Ordinary Angels" remains a somewhat overlooked entry in the Ritchson oeuvre. That's a shame because it not only showcases the actor's range, but it's actually pretty good.

The genesis of this film apparently begins with musician Dave Matthews, but don't let that put you off. Matthews brought the real-life story to producer Jon Berg, who set about bringing it to fruition. Director Jon Gunn, whose filmography is almost exclusively Christian movies, was drafted in to realize a script from Meg Tilly and Kelly Fremon Craig. The result was a film that allowed Ritchson to embrace his more sensitive side opposite Hilary Swank in one of her best modern roles. Now the movie has arrived on Netflix, and subscribers are loving it.