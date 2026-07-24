Jon Hamm's 5 Best TV Performances

That Jon Hamm guy? He's pretty good at his job. Ever since he rose to fame thanks to "Mad Men" (more on that shortly), Hamm, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri and toiled in a bunch of small roles until booking the beloved AMC drama, is a rare actor who can, if you'll forgive my verbiage here, swing both ways. Despite earning his bonafides as a dramatic performer, Hamm is incredibly funny, and in a number of astonishingly silly projects like "Bridesmaids" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (or, for that matter, "Saturday Night Live" sketches from The Lonely Island like "Shy Ronnie" and "The Curse"), he's proven that he's just as comfortable cracking jokes as he is delivering serious, emotional monologues. He even recently excelled at playing himself in the raunchy comedy "Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass," having previously done so on "Comedy Bang! Bang" and "The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret."

So which Hamm roles — on the small screen, specifically — are the very best of the best? I was asked, by my editors and colleagues, to give a shoutout to his Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, the villain of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," as well as Falcon in the Netflix reboot "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp." Still, there's an embarrassment of riches to choose from here, so let's go over Hamm's finest television performances as of this writing.