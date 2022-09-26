Jon Hamm's Bridesmaids Appearance Was A Favor To Kristen Wiig
It's been just over a decade since the female-led comedy "Bridesmaids" dropped in theaters. In that film, we follow Annie (Kristen Wiig), a single woman who is low-key the personification of a dumpster fire. She's barely holding it together when she learns that her lifelong best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) is engaged and she is asked to be the maid of honor. While she realistically can't afford to take on this role, Annie still tries so she doesn't ruin anything for Lillian. Her efforts, though, lead her, Lillian, and the other bridesmaids through a wild roller coaster, and force Annie to wake up about how she's been handling life.
Written by Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig, this film surprised and delighted comedy fans with its notable cast and still serves today as a discussion topic surrounding women in comedy. The men of the film aren't entirely resting on their laurels, though, and neither are those who pop in for a quick cameo.
A litany of cameos, both credited and uncredited, can be found all throughout the film. And how can anyone forget Jon Hamm as the sex-crazed Ted? Even after all these years, Jon Hamm's cameo is still quite memorable. But if it hadn't been for his connection to Wiig, we may never had gotten a chance to see him as Ted.
'Fun with friends'
At the time, Hamm was known for playing the all-too-serious Don Draper on "Mad Men." So, when "Bridesmaids" came out, his cameo surprised people. Hamm's take was hilarious and introduced a new side of the actor audiences hadn't seen before. We have a favor to thank for that.
While doing promotion for "Confess, Fletch" on SiriusXM's latest episode of "Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw," Hamm discussed how he came to be involved in "Bridemaids." As luck would have it, all roads lead back to Wiig:
"We were in a couple sketches together and got along like a house on fire, and she said, 'Will you please be in my movie? Please be in my movie.' You know, nobody knew it was gonna be the global success that it was. But uh, but I knew it would be funny. And especially with that cast, you know, I was like, 'Sure, of course. Are you kidding me? Thank you for asking. Of course I'll do that.'"
Of course, he agreed to it before there was a script or any discussion of pay. But, as he continued to explain, the pay didn't matter to him despite the stress of his agents about the subject. As he so delicately put it to his agents, "'Don't worry about it. Let me go have fun with friends."
Fun is exactly what the actor had if we're to gauge from his performance. Ted's O face lives on forever in our memories.