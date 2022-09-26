Jon Hamm's Bridesmaids Appearance Was A Favor To Kristen Wiig

It's been just over a decade since the female-led comedy "Bridesmaids" dropped in theaters. In that film, we follow Annie (Kristen Wiig), a single woman who is low-key the personification of a dumpster fire. She's barely holding it together when she learns that her lifelong best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) is engaged and she is asked to be the maid of honor. While she realistically can't afford to take on this role, Annie still tries so she doesn't ruin anything for Lillian. Her efforts, though, lead her, Lillian, and the other bridesmaids through a wild roller coaster, and force Annie to wake up about how she's been handling life.

Written by Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig, this film surprised and delighted comedy fans with its notable cast and still serves today as a discussion topic surrounding women in comedy. The men of the film aren't entirely resting on their laurels, though, and neither are those who pop in for a quick cameo.

A litany of cameos, both credited and uncredited, can be found all throughout the film. And how can anyone forget Jon Hamm as the sex-crazed Ted? Even after all these years, Jon Hamm's cameo is still quite memorable. But if it hadn't been for his connection to Wiig, we may never had gotten a chance to see him as Ted.