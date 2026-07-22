Why Matt Damon Says This Odyssey Scene Was The Toughest To Shoot

"The Odyssey" is 3000 years old, but still — stop reading now if you want to avoid spoilers for Christopher Nolan's film adaptation.

Christopher Nolan, the universally acclaimed British filmmaker who won his first Academy Award as a director for "Oppenheimer," puts his actors through tough shooting experiences. This isn't a negative, per se; despite rampant rumors about a "no chairs" rule (and confirmation that Nolan does not allow cell phones on set), he gets truly phenomenal performances out of his actors, and he does so against a backdrop of largely practical effects to boot. So, what was the most technically difficult scene in "The Odyssey" according to its star Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus? You might be surprised.

In a Vulture interview with the outlet's critic Bilge Ebiri, Damon was asked about the hardest scene to shoot in the massive, nearly three-hour epic (which earned a rave review from Chris Evangelista here at /Film). Considering that Nolan and Damon shot in the elements, including on real oceans and cliff sides, Damon pointed to an emotional moment: the one in which Odysseus, disguised as a beggar, is finally reunited with his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway).

"None of it's easy, it's 'The Odyssey,'" Damon joked. "But the return is the emotional center of the movie, that sequence with Anne. You can't copy Chris's scripts because they're in red, but I wrote that final monologue into my phone."

Remember the no phones thing? Damon continued, "And we didn't have phones on set, but just in my spare time, whenever I had 20 minutes, I would do that monologue and work on it. And if I had any questions, I was asking him months in advance about them — a line here or a line there, or 'What do you think about this?'"