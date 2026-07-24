Brie Larson's Legal Drama With Michael B. Jordan Is An Emotional Gem Streaming For Free

Destin Daniel Cretton's 2019 legal drama "Just Mercy," which is currently streaming for free on Tubi, was nominated for multiple awards when it came out. Most notably, lead actor Michael B. Jordan and supporting actor Jamie Foxx both won NAACP Image Awards for their performances in the movie.

"Just Mercy" is based on the autobiographical book "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" by Bryan Stevenson, a lawyer from Alabama who defended impoverished people who couldn't afford better representation. In 1989, Stevenson founded the Equal Justice Initiative with fellow lawyer Eva Ansley, and the movie takes place at about that time. It focuses specifically on the case of Walter "Johnny D." McMillan (Foxx) who had been in prison for several years after being convicted of murdering a white woman in 1986. Stevenson (Jordan) reviewed the case and found that it was likely shaky; McMillan's guilt hinged entirely on the testimony of one Ralph Myers (Tim Blake Nelson), a felon who only gave his testimony as part of a plea deal. Brie Larson plays Ansley, whose real-life counterpart was on set during the film's production.

As Stevenson probes more deeply into the case, however, local cops begin harassing him and the other people involved. There is clearly a larger coverup meant to keep McMillan in prison, with Stevenson even going on "60 Minutes" to bring further attention to the case in the hopes of helping his client.

"Just Mercy" hit theaters on Christmas Day in 2019 and was clearly being positioned as a major Oscar contender. It ultimately wasn't nominated for any Academy Awards, but it's generally considered one of Jordan's best movies and makes for a perfectly moving drama of real-life justice served.