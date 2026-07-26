Star Trek: Why Do Starfleet Uniforms Keep Constantly Changing?

Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

As we all know, Starfleet is a military-like organization devoted to efficiency, intelligence, and the chain of command. Many, many "Star Trek" stories deal with rank, formality, and who gets to make command decisions in a crisis. "Star Trek" is, after all, essentially a workplace drama, and many Trekkies get a nice nerdy high from hearing Starfleet characters talk about a starship's management structure. Starfleet is strict, very rank-and-file, and devoted to schedules, structures, and regulations.

Except, it seems, when it comes to their uniforms. Starfleet uniforms are changing all the time, shifting from one pattern to another on a near-annual basis. One year, officers are wearing all-white, dentist-like uniforms. The next, they're wearing all-red, Christmas sweater-like uniforms festooned with rank pins. One would think that uniforms would remain, well, uniform throughout the franchise, but it seems that Starfleet officers are regularly required to dispose of their own clothing and replicate new outfits all the time. How embarrassing for an aspiring ensign who missed the ship-wide memo and shows up to work in his old uniform.

For many years, there were no actual canonical reasons given for the rapidly shifting uniforms. As far as Trekkies had been able to interpret, Starfleet was merely capricious with its fashions and liked trying out new outfits all the time. Only the three central department colors have remained constant; /Film has written before about Starfleet uniform color designations.

But as eventually stated on "Star Trek: Lower Decks," the shifting uniforms are merely employed as a reason to improve them.