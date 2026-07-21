Kaylee Hottle, Jia From Godzilla Vs. Kong Movies, Dead At 18

Rebecca Hall and Alexander Skarsgård, who co-starred in "Godzilla vs. Kong" as the Monarch scientist Nathan Lind, both learned ASL in order to better communicate with Kaylee Hottle while working on the film. "It's her first movie," Skarsgård told Junkee in 2021. "It's fascinating how comfortable she is in front of the camera and how quickly she takes notes from the director Adam [Wingard]. He'll explain something, and she'll be like, 'Got it, got it,' then she'll just do it, and everyone's like, 'The f*** ... how did she?'"

"She's so professional [...] there's so much going on on her face, her expression and the subtleties of that is fascinating to watch," he added.

Beyond the MonsterVerse, Hottle appeared on the "Magnum P.I." reboot series and "10 Deaf Children: One Powerful Message," a 2016 video urging "all Americans to stand with the Deaf community in their ongoing fight for equality." When Young Entertainment asked her what advice she would offer other hearing impaired individuals hoping to pursue an acting career in film and television in 2024, Hottle replied, "It takes a lot of patience to be in movies. Sometimes, you have to go through some hard times, but you have to accept it, and in time, the end result will be great."

Our hearts go out to Kaylee Hottle's loved ones as they grieve this terrible loss.