Quote Of The Day By Jordan Peele: 'Society Is The Scariest Monster'

If you only recognize Jordan Peele from "Key & Peele" (the sketch comedy series that put him and Keegan-Michael Key on the map), I've got excellent news for you. Peele is also one of the most brilliant horror directors not just of his generation but in cinematic history ... and he's got some pretty cool thoughts about what he finds particularly scary.

Let's back up. Peele, who was born and raised in New York City by a single mother, got his start on "Mad TV" alongside Key before the pair launched their beloved Comedy Central sketch show, which ran from 2012 to 2015. After a voice appearance in "The Emoji Movie" convinced Peele to step behind the camera (no, seriously), he moved away from acting and made his directorial debut, "Get Out," which hit theaters in 2017.

To call "Get Out" a hit is an understatement. Not only did the movie make a small fortune at the box office, but it received near-universal critical acclaim as well, earning Academy Award nods in multiple categories (including Best Picture and Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya) and winning Peele his first-ever Oscar for his original screenplay. It's since become one of the most influential horror movies in the canon, with multiple college courses focusing on the way that the film tackles thorny race relations in the U.S. after, among other factors, the election of Barack Obama to the presidency in 2008.

You can't pigeonhole Peele, but he does have one constant running through his work: the ways that humans are more frightening than any monster. Through his "social thrillers," Peele explains the decisions and deals we make living in society and how they can bring about ruin in a myriad of heightened, horrifying ways.