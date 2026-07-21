The Odyssey Scholars Say Christopher Nolan's Adaptation Ruined One Character

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Christopher Nolan's new film version of "The Odyssey" takes a lot of liberties with the original Homeric poem from about three millennia ago, something that may upset the poem's longtime fans. The biggest difference being the ending of the movie, which is a bold departure from Homer's epic poem. As most high school students know, "The Odyssey" ends with a homecoming of violent proportions, with the former king of Ithaca, Odysseus, finally returning home after decades abroad and heroically slaughtering the many suitors that had moved into his home. The story ends on a moment of triumph, with order finally restored.

The movie, however, is a more tragic affair, with Odysseus (Matt Damon) spending the bulk of his time on screen mourning the death he caused during the Trojan War. The film ends with Odysseus returning home to Penelope (Anne Hathaway), but by then, Odysseus is so wounded and wracked with guilt that it hardly feels like a triumph. In his voyage home, the former general traveled into the land of the dead and talked to the soldiers who died in his charge. From their perspective, they were chaff in the war effort, dishonored and left on the battlefield, killed via Odysseus' tactics. In Nolan's vision, the Trojan Horse is no different from the atomic bomb that Oppenheimer invented in "Oppenheimer."

If the theme of "The Odyssey" is to be war guilt, as Nolan dictated, then it would be necessary to make a fundamental change in the titular hero. Odysseus, as he is depicted in Homer's epic, is a shrewd, clever, fast-thinking, trickster character. He disguises himself a lot, obfuscates, and distracts people with stories. According to a translator named Daniel Mendelsohn, as quoted in an AP interview, the Odysseus in Nolan's film was pretty much ruined in translation.