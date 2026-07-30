Strange New Worlds Season 4's Most Chilling Scene Predicts One Of Star Trek's Greatest Tragedies

The following contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4, Episode 2, "The Griffin Incident."

On "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the young, not-yet Captain James Kirk (Paul Wesley) has occasionally alluded to his partner, Carol Marcus, and the young son, David, they share. Neither of the Marcuses has actually appeared onscreen yet, which is fitting because as we know from "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" that Kirk was an absentee dad — he couldn't bridge the gap between his career exploring the universe and his family. Carol (Bibi Besch) tells Jim (William Shatner) in that film, "You had your world, and I had mine."

"Strange New Worlds" is set when Kirk was still trying to keep those worlds together. The latest episode, "The Griffin Incident," alludes to how tragically this will all end. Kirk is traveling with Spock (Ethan Peck) and La'an (Christina Chong) when they discover the USS Griffin, a Starfleet ship that vanished years ago. They beam aboard to investigate, and almost immediately, things get spooky. Kirk says he doesn't believe in ghosts, but he might have to revise that assessment, because there's something aboard the Griffin that makes the trio see people and things that aren't there to drive them insane.

The ship heightens La'an's paranoia and violent side, driving her to attack and stab Kirk with a knife. The crazed La'an tells Jim that, "Your little boy is going to die just like you. At the end of a blade, bleeding out in a dark corner of space." Trekkies know that this isn't an idle threat meant to scare Kirk: The possessed La'an really is predicting the future, specifically as depicted in "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock."