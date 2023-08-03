Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Flips A Switch On Kirk's Heartbreaking Backstory

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

In the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," "Subspace Rhapsody," the crew of the Enterprise falls under the influence of a mysterious psychic field that is activated by a broadcast of Cole Porter's "Anything Goes." The crew becomes unable to keep its emotions hidden, and individuals find themselves confessing their more passionate inner lives ... in song. "Subspace Rhapsody" is a full-blown musical.

As established in "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) has developed a powerful romantic attraction for James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley). This was complicated for her, however, as the Kirk she met hailed from an alternate timeline that was ultimately erased (dating in "Star Trek" seems quite difficult). In La'an's native timeline, however, Kirk is still alive, and she has to wrestle with the fact that she is intensely attracted to a man who has no memory of their time together. In "Subspace Rhapsody," Kirk visits the Enterprise, and La'an, thanks to the singing epidemic, has to confess her feelings for him. Kirk admits, however, that he cannot pursue anything with La'an ... because he's already in a relationship. He says that he's been periodically dating a woman named Carol and that she's pregnant with his child. La'an hadn't counted on that.

The name Carol will instantly ring a lot of bells in Trekkies' minds. In Nicholas Meyer's 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," Kirk (William Shatner) is reunited with an old flame named Dr. Carol Marcus (Bibi Besch), the developer of an instantaneous terraforming technology called the Genesis Wave. Kirk is also reunited with his son David (Merritt Butrick), now a bitter young man who never knew his father.

"Star Trek II" made Kirk look like a deadbeat dad. "Subspace Rhapsody" attempts to recontextualize that interpretation.