Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 3 Is About Causality And Poutine

The title of the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," a phrase taken from the same speech in "Macbeth" that gave the original series episode "All Our Yesterdays" its name. Neither episode, however, is about the numbing futility of life as observed by the Bard's usurping Scot. Indeed, both "Tomorrow" and "Yesterdays" are time-travel episodes.

Unlike time-travel stories of more recent vintage, Trek has long been heavily focused on causality. When a character is thrown backward in time — which happens quite often — they immediately slip into disguise, openly concerning themselves with preserving the historical timeline as it is, deeply afraid that they may unwittingly alter history for the worse. While one might understand the need to preserve history as a self-serving measure — you don't want to undo your own existence! — there comes with Trek's stalwart history protection a sense of fatalism. Events happen as they must happen. This was first witnessed in the episode "The City on the Edge of Forever" (April 6, 1967), the episode wherein Joan Collins had to die in a car accident in order to prevent the Nazis from winning World War II. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) assured audiences that it was indeed a butterfly effect at play.

In "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) finds herself in 2023 Toronto with Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley), rescued from an alternate timeline. The two have to traverse Earth's past in order to preserve La'an's future. Kirk's future, meanwhile, is disposable; it seems he comes from a time of war and desolation. But don't worry; this Kirk is still breezy, flirty, and fun. As is the whole episode, really.