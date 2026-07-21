Hugh Jackman's 2019 HBO Crime Drama Should Have Won Him An Oscar

There are easy parallels to draw between Robert Downey Jr. and Hugh Jackman's superheroic career paths. Both played a Marvel Comics hero (Iron Man and Wolverine, respectively, of course) for more than a decade, bowed out with a definitive conclusion ("Avengers: Endgame" and "Logan"), and seemed like they were stretching their acting legs... only to be lured back.

Downey Jr. won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor after playing Lewis Strauss in "Oppenheimer," just before it was announced Marvel Studios had recruited him to play Doctor Doom. Jackman, meanwhile, didn't even get an Oscar during his Wolverine hiatus — but he could have, if only the crime drama "Bad Education," which he starred in, hadn't premiered on HBO.

Directed by Cory Finley and written by Mike Makowsky, the film is based on a true story as reported by journalist Robert Kolker in the 2004 New York Magazine article, "The Bad Superintendent." Jackman's character, Dr. Frank Tassone, was the superintendent of Long Island community Roslyn's school district. In the early 2000s, it came out that Tassone and his assistant superintendent Pam Gluckin had embezzled millions of dollars.

"Bad Education" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019, and then HBO acquired the movie for $17.5 million. At the time, this was reported as a trade-off: a surer payday via streaming against any Oscar chances (since the movie wouldn't get the required theatrical distribution as a HBO film). Thus, Jackman has to settle for an Emmy nomination instead of an Oscar one.

Still, upon its premiere on HBO in April 2020, Jackman's performance was hailed as the movie's biggest selling point and possibly his greatest acting work yet. Even /Film's lukewarm "Bad Education" review at the time praised Jackman, and we've since ranked the movie among Jackman's best projects.