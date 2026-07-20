Tom Cruise's Digger Nearly Starred A Major International Comedian

It's way too early to be talking about awards season, but it's pretty clear that "Digger," the latest movie from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, is expected to be part of the conversation. Hailing from Warner Bros., it stars Tom Cruise fresh off an honorary Oscar win that came with a speech offering hope for Hollywood. Unfortunately for one major international comedian, it's a big movie he narrowly missed out on being a part of.

In a since-deleted post on Twitter (via The Times of India), comedian Vir Das, who viewers may recognize from the talent-stuffed comedy "The Bubble," revealed that he auditioned to be part of "Digger." Here's what he had to say about it:

"Gave two auditions for this. They went with Riz Ahmed. Was severely crestfallen, but that's life. This script is insanity, in such a good way."

Riz Ahmed, who is also an Oscar winner for his short film "The Long Goodbye," ended up nabbing the role alongside Cruise in what could be a favorite in several major categories come time for the Academy Awards. The movie centers on the most powerful man in the world (Cruise) as he embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's savior before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything.

Das is an Indian actor, comedian, and musician who has done plenty of work in the business before, but isn't quite as well known as Ahmed in North America. Whether or not that had anything to do with the final decision is unknown, but Das didn't seem bitter about it. Understandably bummed, but in no way crusty with Ahmed or Iñárritu.