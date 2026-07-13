Digger Trailer: Tom Cruise Has To Save The World Again, But This Time, He's The Problem

You know, it's about time somebody finally canonized the subgenre involving Tom Cruise characters moving heaven and earth to save the world from some existential threat. Instead of another "Mission: Impossible" sequel or those harebrained plans to send the A-lister to space (yes, seriously), however, this one comes from one of our most distinctive (and divisive) filmmakers around. For years, we've only had the barest notion of what to expect from Cruise's return to his more auteur-driven roots, teaming him up with Alejandro G. Iñárritu for "Digger." Now, we're finally getting a better picture of exactly what the "Birdman" and "The Revenant" director has up his sleeve next.

Warner Bros. has released the first official trailer for "Digger" and, to put it lightly, the results have to be seen to be believed. Early word out of this year's CinemaCon event in Las Vegas described the exclusive footage screened there in almost hyperbolic terms ... but maybe they weren't so unbelievable after all. Cruise stars as Digger Rockwell, a character unlike any we've seen from the legendary actor before. Not only is he a far cry from the suave, idealistic movie star we've come to know and love over the decades, but, according to the film's synopsis, this plot involves the following:

The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's savior before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything.

Yeah, consider us intrigued. Knowing Iñárritu, this is going to be an unforgettable experience that demands to be seen on the big screen. If you haven't already, check out the new footage above!