Will Ferrell's Brand New Sports Comedy Series Is Taking Over Netflix

Will Ferrell might be the greatest athlete of the sports comedy world. He dominated the world of figure skating in "Blades of Glory," raced into the annals of NASCAR history in "Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby," alley-ooped his way into the NBA in "Semi-Pro," and passed his wisdom on to the next generation as a little-league soccer coach in "Kicking and Screaming." Now, he's set his sights in the world of golf in his new Netflix comedy series, "The Hawk."

Per FlixPatrol, "The Hawk" was the No. 1 Netflix show in the United States and Canada across the first three days of its release. Co-created by Ferrell with his longtime comedy collaborators Harper Steele and Chris Henchy, the show stars Ferrell as the titular Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins, who was the No. 1 golfer in the world ... back in 2004. Two decades later, Lonnie is determined to make an epic comeback and complete his Career Grand Slam.

Among those standing in his way on the PGA Tour are Lonnie's own son, Lance (Jimmy Tatro), a rising star in the golf world, and Lonnie's long-time rival Golden Fisk (Luke Wilson). The series also stars Molly Shannon as Lonnie's ex-wife, Stacy, and Fortune Feimster as Lonnie's caddy, Sam.