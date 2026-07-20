Why Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Is Actually His Second Adaptation Of The Classic Story

This article contains spoilers for "The Odyssey."

Christopher Nolan's adaptation of "The Odyssey" is an epic in every sense of the word. It's a remarkably multi-layered film — as much a contemporary social commentary as it is a ripping adventure yarn. The latter aspect is hardly a surprise, as the classic epic poem by Homer is one of the cornerstones of Greek mythology, and has been a major influence on the adventure story ever since its creation. The story is so foundational that there are glimpses of "The Odyssey" to be found in everything from the works of Alexandre Dumas to the "John Wick" films.

In Nolan's case, "The Odyssey" may have had a bigger influence on the filmmaker than previously thought. While Nolan's film adaptation of "The Odyssey" contains a lot of thematic material and tropes that the director has explored or utilized in his earlier work (including, most intriguingly, "Oppenheimer"), it's now possible to see the reverse, too. Many of Homer's themes are peppered throughout Nolan's previous movies, and nowhere is this more apparent than in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises."

That film, the close of Nolan's Batman trilogy, has generally been regarded as the least of the three "Dark Knight" movies. Yet with the new benefit of looking back at it through an "Odyssey" lens, it's much more apparent how Nolan was boldly utilizing the mythological traditions of Homer to wrap up his take on the Batman legend. Really, "The Odyssey" is Nolan's second adaptation of the classic story.