Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Crossed A Line He Never Should Have Touched

Stop playing with that puppy if you haven't watched all of Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" — spoilers ahead!

As I write this, my 12-year-old, 12-pound Australian shepherd Lux is asleep on the couch next to me, and if anyone ever so much as looked at her funny, I would go full "John Wick." It's important that you know that my dog isn't just important to me; she is the light of my life. That's why I, like many other pet owners, try to avoid movies and TV shows where I have to watch anything bad happen to a dog. Why would I want to see that? Who would?!?

Anyway, there's a scene in "The Odyssey" where someone throws a puppy off a cliff.

With the utmost due respect to Christopher Nolan, an Oscar-winning director whose work I immensely admire, why did you do this?! During the scene in question, we're treated to a flashback as Eumaeus (John Leguizamo), loyal swineherd and longtime friend to our hero Odysseus (Matt Damon), tells Odysseus' son Telemachus (Tom Holland) about his long-lost dad and explains how he met his loyal hunting hound Argos. (At this point in the story, Argos, much older, sits at Eumaeus' feet, growling at anyone who's not Odysseus.) I don't really know why this flashback involves a straight-up puppy murder, but it does, and guess what? I don't like it!