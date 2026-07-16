Why Eumaeus In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Looks So Familiar

Something that's genuinely exciting about Christopher Nolan's take on "The Odyssey" — well, one of many exciting things, to be honest — is that Nolan is bringing some new faces into the fray. I don't necessarily mean "new" actors as in complete unknowns here; what I mean is that, alongside regular Nolan players and previous collaborators like Anne Hathaway, Elliot Page, and James Remar, new bombshells are entering the proverbial Nolan villa. Indeed, the Oscar-winning director's adaptation of the Greek epic poem attributed to Homer features phenomenal performers like Lupita Nyong'o, Tom Holland, and the venerated performer John Leguizamo in key roles as well.

Leguizamo portrays Eumaeus, a friend and ally to the story's titular hero Odysseus (Matt Damon) who provides counsel and aid to his troubled buddy while also working as a blind swineherd. As Leguizamo himself told Polygon, he was surprised by the "no phones" ban Nolan famously employs on his film sets. All the same, he said his experience making this grueling movie in various locales (like Greece and Morocco) felt truly collaborative. As he recalled:

"The pace that he goes at is intense. He's there with you. He is behind the camera, where all directors should be, because that's where you can see an actor's soul, from that length. And he's in the elements, man. If it's freezing, he's freezing. If you're in a windstorm, he's in that windstorm. You never feel alone. He's always protecting you."

So, where have you seen Leguizamo before? Honestly, I think the better question is: Where haven't you seen Leguizamo before? From fantastical love stories to a recent biting satire and a searing look at a real-life miscarriage of justice, here's why Eumaeus from "The Odyssey" looks familiar.