Christopher Nolan's 5 Best Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

This Christopher Nolan guy is — I gotta say — pretty good at making movies. Born in London in 1970, this British auteur got his start making short films before his directorial debut, "Following," released in 1998; since then, he's basically never stopped working. So which movies are the very best of the best, as far as Nolan's body of work is concerned?

The thing about picking a Nolan favorite is that it's extremely subjective. Some people ride hard for "The Prestige," and others will tell you that he's never made a better movie than "Oppenheimer." That's why we went with a data-driven approach here — and pulled our information from the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. That way, it's a very "scientific" process, so to speak. Now that Nolan's long-awaited adaptation of the epic Greek poem "The Odyssey" is finally out in the world, we're ready to take a look at Nolan's filmography on Rotten Tomatoes and see which films landed at the top of the pack.

From superhero movies to epic journeys, here are Christopher Nolan's five most well-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes, ranked from "really good" to "total masterpiece."