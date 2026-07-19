Pierce Brosnan Gave A Terrifying Performance In This A24 Movie Exclusive To Hulu

We're going through a bit of a Pierce Brosnanaissance in the 2020s and long may it continue. The Irish actor was absolutely brilliant in "Mobland," the Paramount+ series that started as a spin-off of "Ray Donovan" but evolved into a delightfully over-the-top London-set crime thriller. As Irish mob boss Conrad Harrigan, Brosnan was somehow both calmly calculating and absolutely off-the-wall insane in what might be his best performance of the last decade — though he did steal each of his brief scenes in Steven Soderbergh's sleek spy thriller "Black Bag." But the actor was no slouch in 2021's "False Positive," as you can see for yourself, since the film is available to stream right now on Hulu.

The psychological horror film was directed by John Lee, who co-wrote the script with the film's star, Ilana Glazer. The pair had previously worked together on Glazer's comedy series "Broad City," but turned their attention to something much darker with "False Positive," which sees Brosnan play a world-renowned fertility doctor who isn't quite what he seems. The actor delivers a genuinely creepy performance in this overlooked horror film that didn't make much of a stir when it first debuted.

"False Positive" premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival before heading straight to Hulu on June 25 of that year. Naturally, given the lack of a theatrical run, it sort of came and went, even with the benefit of bearing the A24 brand. The perpetually buzzy company produced "False Positive," but it didn't seem to boost the film's profile much. A less-than-ideal critical response didn't help, either. Still, there's a lot to like about Glazer and Lee's horror, and Brosnan absolutely relishing playing a villain is just one example.